Vivendi CEO sees no SFR write-down risk
March 1, 2012 / 9:50 AM / 6 years ago

Vivendi CEO sees no SFR write-down risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said it would not have to take any write-downs on the stake in telecom unit SFR it bought from Vodafone for 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) last year to give it full ownership.

“We are not at risk of an impairment on SFR and we had made very conservative projections when we made that decision a year ago to acquire the 44 percent we did not have in SFR,” Levy said. “So there is no change in this view on our side.” ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

