FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi names Charlier as SFR boss
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 22, 2013 / 4:32 PM / in 4 years

Vivendi names Charlier as SFR boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi has appointed Jean-Yves Charlier as chief executive of French telecom operator SFR, its largest unit, where profits are under pressure from a mobile price war.

Charlier, a former board member of Vivendi, has been piloting the conglomerate’s telecom strategy since October as it seeks to sell assets to focus more on media.

Vivendi also named Sandrine Dufour, who had been Vivendi’s head of innovation and deputy CFO, as SFR’s new chief financial officer.

Reporting by Leila Abboud, editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.