Vivendi names Charlier as SFR boss

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Vivendi has appointed Jean-Yves Charlier as chief executive of French telecom operator SFR, its largest unit, where profits are under pressure from a mobile price war.

Charlier, a former board member of Vivendi, has been piloting the conglomerate’s telecom strategy since October as it seeks to sell assets to focus more on media.

Vivendi also named Sandrine Dufour, who had been Vivendi’s head of innovation and deputy CFO, as SFR’s new chief financial officer.