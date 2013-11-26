FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi supervisory board backs demerger plan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 26, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Vivendi supervisory board backs demerger plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s supervisory board unanimously backed a plan to demerge the group’s SFR telecoms business as part of moves to reduce exposure to telecoms and focus on media, the French company said on Tuesday.

The plan could take the form of a distribution of SFR shares to Vivendi shareholders on the day of the transaction, Vivendi said in a statement, adding that it planned to include it on the agenda of the next annual meeting in late June.

The supervisory board confirmed that Vincent Bollore would be chairman of the future Vivendi, while Hearst Magazines UK head Arnaud de Puyfontaine would become senior vice president in charge of media and content activities in early 2014. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.