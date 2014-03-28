French market watchdog calls for more transparency in SFR talks

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French market regulator AMF has asked Vivendi, cable firm Numericable, its parent Altice and rival bidder Bouygues for more transparency in their talks over a takeover of Vivendi’s telecom unit SFR.

Though SFR is not listed on the Paris stock exchange, its parent Vivendi and the bidding companies are listed, which obliges them to provide the market with “exact, precise and sincere” information, AMF said on Friday in a statement.

It reminded the parties they are liable to sanctions if they do not comply with market regulation.

Sources familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday that Vivendi would examine the latest Bouygues offer for SFR while respecting a three-week exclusivity period for talks with a rival bidder.