Vivendi says bailiff tried to get documents related to SFR sale
April 2, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Vivendi says bailiff tried to get documents related to SFR sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French media and telecom group Vivendi on Wednesday said a bailiff had attempted to enter its offices to gain access to documents relating to its sale of French mobile operator SFR.

But the group said its lawyers had opposed the move, which followed a request from French minority shareholder lobbyist Colette Neuville, “after considering the extravagant nature of this procedure.”

Vivendi said it would apply to a judge for a summary judgment.

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
