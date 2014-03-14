FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi to enter exclusive talks with Numericable on SFR
March 14, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Vivendi to enter exclusive talks with Numericable on SFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Friday that it would enter exclusive talks to sell its SFR telecom unit to Altice, the parent company of French cable group Numericable.

The talks will last three weeks, and the board of Vivendi will meet again at their conclusion to decide on the future of SFR, France’s second-biggest telecom operator.

“The board considers their (Numericable‘s) offer to be the most pertinent for the group’s shareholders and employees, and carries lower execution risk,” the company said in a statement.

Vivendi confirmed that the Numericable offer included 11.75 billion euros ($16.36 billion) in cash and a 32 percent share in the combined listed entity.

“It also provides Vivendi with pre-determined exit conditions,” the company said. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

