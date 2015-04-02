FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi shareholders should reject hedge fund PSAM's AGM resolutions -ISS
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi shareholders should reject hedge fund PSAM's AGM resolutions -ISS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Shareholders in media group Vivendi should reject resolutions from U.S. hedge fund PSAM calling for more money to be returned to investors, investment advisory group ISS said in a statement on Thursday.

The advice was issued after Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore raised his stake in the company for the third time in a month to reach 12 percent as he gears up for a fight with PSAM and other activist shareholders.

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management’s (PSAM) two resolutions collectively propose an increase in the total dividend payout to 9 billion euros ($9.80 billion) instead of the company’s 1.3 billion.

$1 = 0.9182 euros Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.