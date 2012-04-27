FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen holds 7.9 pct stake in Vivendi-AMF
April 27, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

SocGen holds 7.9 pct stake in Vivendi-AMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale has accumulated a 7.9 percent stake in entertainment-to-telecoms group Vivendi, comprising a combination of shares, options and forwards, markets regulator AMF disclosed on Friday.

The stake is the biggest single shareholding in Vivendi, in which French financier Vincent Bollore recently signalled an intention to raise his own stake to around 5 percent.

It was not clear whether SocGen took the stake for itself or on behalf of a client. The bank did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Bollore, a corporate raider, owned 1.09 percent of of Vivendi’s capital at the end of February.

SocGen raised its stake above a 5 percent threshold at which disclosure is mandatory last Friday, the AMF said.

The bank holds 5.25 percent of Vivendi in shares, with another 2.6 percent in the form of options and forwards. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

