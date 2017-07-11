(Adds comment from shareholder group, details)
ROME/MILAN, July 11 Telecom Italia
Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo on Tuesday sought to quash
speculation he might soon leave the phone group due to
disagreements with top shareholder Vivendi as sources
said tensions remained.
Cattaneo took over as CEO a little more than a year ago,
earning praise from the French media group and other investors
for cutting costs at the heavily indebted firm.
But in recent weeks he has engaged in a heated exchange with
government officials over the rollout of ultrafast broadband
across Italy, ruffling feathers at Vivendi.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Rome,
Cattaneo denied there were any tensions with Telecom Italia's
shareholders, its board or the group's chairman Arnaud de
Puyfontaine, who is also Vivendi's chief executive.
Cattaneo said rumours he might leave were false and said he
would remain at Telecom Italia until the end of his mandate in
2020.
However, a source familiar with the matter said tensions
with Vivendi persisted. A second source said the situation might
soon be coming to a head.
Telecom Italia declined to comment.
ASATI, an association of small investors in Telecom Italia,
on Tuesday urged the company to make its position clear.
"Should such rumours turn out to be true ... the company
should speak up as soon as possible through its chairman," ASATI
said in a note.
Telecom Italia shares fell 1.8 percent on Monday with
traders citing speculation about the governance clash as a
reason for the fall. The stock closed down 0.3 percent on
Tuesday, in line with the market.
Cattaneo, 54, was appointed last year after his predecessor
resigned over strategy clashes with Vivendi. The French firm,
controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, backed Cattaneo's
promotion to CEO from board member.
Telecom Italia has been at loggerheads with Rome over the
roll out of superfast internet in so-called non-economically
viable areas.
The phone group's decision not to invest in areas where it
said it could not guarantee a return on its investment forced
Rome to hold state subsidised tenders from which utility Enel
emerged as the government's broadband partner.
But Telecom Italia later said it would invest its own money
in some of those areas, arguing the market had changed. This
shift angered Rome, which claimed it undermined the state
tenders.
