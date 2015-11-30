FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISS suggests vote against proposed Vivendi members on Telecom Italia board- source
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
November 30, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

ISS suggests vote against proposed Vivendi members on Telecom Italia board- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser ISS is advising shareholders in Telecom Italia to vote against the appointment of four board members at the Italian group proposed by Vivendi, a source close the matter said.

France’s Vivendi, which has gradually built up a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia, wants to increase the number of board members at the Italian incumbent to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its top executives and a French consultant as its representatives.

The move has raised concerns among funds that are investors in Telecom Italia and fear Vivendi would be over-represented on the board after a planned conversion of savings share dilute the French group’s holding to below 14 percent.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.