#Entertainment Production
June 24, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi becomes top shareholder in Telecom Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in Italy.

The French media group said it received 8.24 percent of Telecom Italia as part-payment for selling Brazilian broadband group GVT to Spanish carrier Telefonica.

The group also increased its ordinary shares in Telecom Italia from the 1.9 percent recently purchased to 6.66 percent on June 22, representing a global cash payment of about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8926 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
