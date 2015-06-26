FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia chairman expects to meet Bollore soon
June 26, 2015
June 26, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman expects to meet Bollore soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s chairman said he expects to meet soon the chief of French group Vivendi which this week replaced Telefonica as its biggest shareholder, and possible board seats for Vivendi’s representatives will be discussed then.

“It’s not scheduled yet but we think it will happen pretty soon,” Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told reporters on his way to a board meeting when asked when he would meet Vivendi’s chairman and top shareholder Vincent Bollore.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi

