Vivendi bought more Telecom Italia shares in Dec -filing
January 15, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi bought more Telecom Italia shares in Dec -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Top investor Vivendi bought more ordinary shares in Telecom Italia in December after securing four seats on the Italian company’s board, a filing by Telecom Italia showed on Friday.

Vivendi, led by Chairman Vincent Bollore, bought shares in Telecom Italia between Dec. 16 and Dec. 30 for 134.2 million euros ($147 million), the filing said. The purchases amount to a 0.86 percent stake in Telecom Italia, according to Reuters calculations.

Vivendi had a 20.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia at a Dec. 15 shareholder meeting of the Italian company. At that meeting the French group won a vote to appoint four representatives to Telecom Italia’s board while also blocking a share conversion plan that would have diluted its stake.

If no shares have been sold in the meantime, the new purchases would take Vivendi’s stake to around 21.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
