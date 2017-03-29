FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Vivendi considers proposing de Puyfontaine as Telecom Italia chairman - sources
March 29, 2017 / 4:38 PM / 5 months ago

Vivendi considers proposing de Puyfontaine as Telecom Italia chairman - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Vivendi is considering proposing its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as Telecom Italia's next chairman, four sources close to the matter said, at a time when the French group's grip over Italian companies is under scrutiny.

The board of Telecom Italia, of which Vivendi is the top shareholder with around 24 percent, comes up for renewal in May. Giuseppe Recchi currently serves as the Italian phone group's chairman, while de Puyfontaine acts as his deputy.

No final decision has been taken yet and Recchi could be confirmed in his post, two of the people said on Wednesday. Any proposal by Vivendi would have to be approved by Telecom Italia's shareholders.

Vivendi and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni in Milan and Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; writing by Agnieszka Flak

