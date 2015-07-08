FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ben Ammar sole Vivendi representative on Telecom Italia board - sources
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Ben Ammar sole Vivendi representative on Telecom Italia board - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - Tunisian entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar will be the sole representative for French media group Vivendi on the board of Telecom Italia, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Vivendi last month raised its stake in Telecom Italia to just under 15 percent, replacing Telefonica as the Italian phone group’s biggest investor and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

Ben Ammar has so far served on Telecom Italia’s board as a representative of Mediobanca, but the investment bank has recently sold its stake in Telecom Italia.

“Ben Ammar, who is currently representing Mediobanca, will remain (on the board) and represent the new French shareholder,” sources said. “For the time being, no additional representative for Vivendi will be appointed.”

Ben Ammar also sits on Vivendi’s board. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.