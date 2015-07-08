Ben Ammar sole Vivendi representative on Telecom Italia board - sources

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - Tunisian entrepreneur Tarak Ben Ammar will be the sole representative for French media group Vivendi on the board of Telecom Italia, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Vivendi last month raised its stake in Telecom Italia to just under 15 percent, replacing Telefonica as the Italian phone group’s biggest investor and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.

Ben Ammar has so far served on Telecom Italia’s board as a representative of Mediobanca, but the investment bank has recently sold its stake in Telecom Italia.

“Ben Ammar, who is currently representing Mediobanca, will remain (on the board) and represent the new French shareholder,” sources said. “For the time being, no additional representative for Vivendi will be appointed.”

Ben Ammar also sits on Vivendi’s board. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)