Vivendi sells remaining shares in Telefonica Brasil

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - European media group Vivendi has sold its remaining 4 percent stake in Telefonica Brasil for $877 million, resolving an antitrust problem it had as the owner of indirect stakes in two Brazilian mobile operators.

The company announced the sale of 67.9 million Telefonica Brasil shares on Thursday, a day after agreeing to convert the other half of its stake in the unit into shares of parent company Spain’s largest telecom operator, Telefonica.

That share swap makes Vivendi one of Telefonica’s top 10 shareholders with a roughly 1 percent stake.

Vivendi obtained about 7.5 percent of Telefonica Brasil when it sold its GVT Brazilian broadband business to Telefonica for a mix of shares and cash in a deal that closed in May.

As part of the deal, Vivendi accepted being paid in part in Telecom Italia shares, and it is also now the largest shareholder of the Italian carrier with a 15 percent stake.

Since Telecom Italia owns Brazilian mobile operator Tim Participaoes, Vivendi was an indirect shareholder in both Tim and Telefonica Brasil. Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE had made clear that this was not a tenable situation, prompting Vivendi to exit Telefonica Brasil via the share sale and swap. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)