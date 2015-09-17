FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telefonica, Vivendi conclude share swap
September 17, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Telefonica, Vivendi conclude share swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica and European media group Vivendi concluded a swap of shares in Telefonica’s Brazilian unit for those of the parent company, Telefonica Brasil said on Thursday.

Vivendi exchanged 58.4 million of its Telefonica Brasil preferred shares, or 3.5 percent, for 46 million Telefonica shares.

Vivendi no longer has a share holding in Telefonica Brasil, and Telefonica increased its stake in its Brazilian unit that operates under the Vivo brand by 5.2 percent, Telefonica Brasil said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

