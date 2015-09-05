FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi CEO does not rule out raising stake in Telefonica
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
September 5, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Vivendi CEO does not rule out raising stake in Telefonica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Vivendi did not rule out on Saturday that the French media group may raise its stake in Spain’s Telefonica in the future, but said there was no plan to increase its holding in Telecom Italia.

“Currently it’s not on the agenda ... but, as I said, never say never,” CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine told reporters on the sideline of the Ambrosetti business forum in northern Italy.

Vivendi recently became one of Telefonica’s top 10 shareholders, with a stake of around 1 percent, after agreeing to swap shares in the Spanish telecom operator’s Brazilian unit for those of the parent company.

Vivendi is also the largest shareholder in the Italian telecoms incumbent with a 15 percent stake.

Dismissing speculation in the local press, de Puyfontaine said Vivendi had no interest in Italian broadcaster Mediaset .

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.