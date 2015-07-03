Vivendi pushes out Canal+ chief amid TV show controversy

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi pushed out Canal Plus chief Rodolphe Belmer amid controversy about the future of the pay-TV channel and its prominent satirical puppet show “Les Guignols”.

Canal Plus parent company Vivendi said in a statement on Friday it had named Canal Plus head of pay-TV Maxime Saada as new Canal Plus chief executive and appointed Canal Plus chief financial officer Gregoire Castaing to the channel’s management board.

Vincent Bollore, who owns 15 percent of Vivendi and is the chairman of the group, said in a separate statement the Guignols programme was an important part of the company’s history.

“It is out of the question that we would deprive the company of this jewel, which is the group’s property, but the management of Canal+ and Vivendi will have to decide under which format and when the programme will be broadcast,” a spokesman for Bollore said.

A Vivendi spokesman also said Bertrand Meheut was confirmed in his role as president of Canal Plus and would stay in the company. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John)