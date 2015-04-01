UPDATE 1-Advisory firm gives mixed view on Vivendi resolutions

(Adds quote, comment)

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - A shareholder advisory firm has given a mixed response to activist investor pressure on Vivendi to increase shareholder payouts, declining to support one resolution but criticising the French media company’s transparency record.

The comments by advisory firm Glass Lewis add to a debate on Vivendi’s strategy ahead of a shareholder meeting on April 17, at which it faces calls to increase the amount it is distributing from a cash pile built up in a series of disposals.

Glass Lewis declined to support a resolution by activist U.S. hedge fund PSAM to get Vivendi to return more money to shareholders, according to a report seen by Reuters.

However, Glass Lewis backed another resolution from French fund PhiTrust to bar Vivendi from implementing a French law giving double voting rights to any shareholder owning the stock for more than two years.

The firm, which advises institutional investors on governance and how to vote at shareholder meetings, also said issues raised by PSAM were valid, including a lack of transparency about Vivendi’s future and the role of its chairman and largest shareholder Vincent Bollore.

“While we believe PSAM’s proposals falter by virtue of their largely inflexible terms, we nevertheless believe the dissident’s overall case successfully highlights a fairly stark lack of executive transparency and an aloof demeanour with respect to addressing reasonable investor concerns,” wrote Glass Lewis.

It also noted ”management’s heretofore undisclosed operating strategy and vague intentions with respect to Vivendi’s ... cash pile.

“It seems Vivendi is largely content trading on the credibility of Mr. Bollore as an experienced and well-informed investor to stave off the current effort,” it added.

Bollore recently upped his stake in Vivendi to 10.2 percent from 8.15 percent as the group gears up for a fight with PSAM at the upcoming shareholder meeting.

PSAM, which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, is trying to rally other shareholders to vote for two resolutions that would require Vivendi to boost returns to shareholders to 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) after selling four of its six businesses.

Vivendi said in April it planned to pay out 5.7 billion euros in dividends and buybacks by 2017, but wanted to keep some cash to build itself into a stronger media company.

It now owns two media businesses, the world’s biggest music label Universal Music Group, and Canal Plus.

Glass Lewis also said Vivendi risked running into further problems with its shareholders if it continued to be evasive about its future strategy and capital allocation.

Vivendi and PSAM did not immediately return a request for comment.

Vivendi shares closed up 1.6 percent at 23.50 euros, giving a 6 percent rise since PSAM went public with its campaign. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Leigh Thomas and David Holmes)