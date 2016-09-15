Brazilian homebuilder Viver faces 2nd property seizure in a week

SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Viver Incorporadora & Construtora SA said on Thursday it has been informed of a court decision allowing unnamed creditors to seize company property worth 15 million reais ($4.5 million), the second such event in a week.

São Paulo-based Viver said in a securities filing that it is gauging any options to deal with the decision. Earlier this week, the company faced a similar action.