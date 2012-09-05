FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home security firm Vivint explores potential $2 bln sale-sources
September 5, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Home security firm Vivint explores potential $2 bln sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Vivint, one of the largest providers of home technology and automation services in North America, is exploring a sale that could value it at as much as $2 billion, and has drawn interest from three private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

Buyout firms Blackstone Group LP, Ares Management LLC, and GTCR LLC are weighing bids for the company, with the auction well into the second round, the people said.

Vivint is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to find a buyer and final bids for the company are due later in September, according to one of the people.

The Provo, Utah-based company has about $260 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and could be valued at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in a sale, the people said.

Representatives for the company, Blackstone, Ares, GTCR and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Citi declined to comment.

