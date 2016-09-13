FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. judge denies Vivint request to advance SunEdison litigation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 13, 2016 / 7:21 PM / a year ago

U.S. judge denies Vivint request to advance SunEdison litigation

Jessica DiNapoli

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy court judge on Tuesday denied Vivint Solar Inc's request to advance its lawsuit against bankrupt renewable energy developer SunEdison Inc stemming from a failed merger.

Vivint filed a lawsuit earlier this year against SunEdison in Delaware Chancery Court after Vivint terminated its planned $2.2 billion merger with SunEdison. The lawsuit was automatically put on hold when SunEdison filed for bankruptcy protection in April.

Vivint asked Judge Stuart Bernstein to allow the lawsuit to move forward so it could secure a judgment against SunEdison. Vivint has said in court papers its claim against the bankrupt company is approximately $1 billion in damages.

It is the largest unsecured creditor in the case and can potentially influence how SunEdison's bankruptcy moves forward.

SunEdison declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Vivint did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bernstein rejected Vivint's request because it will take up too much of SunEdison's time.

"Prosecution of the ... litigation at this time will interfere substantially with the progress of the bankruptcy case and prejudice the interests of other creditors by diverting [SunEdison's] resources and personnel at a critical time in the case," Bernstein wrote.

SunEdison has been selling off assets piece by piece as it decides which path its reorganization will take.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.