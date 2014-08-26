FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone-backed Vivint Solar files for IPO
August 26, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Blackstone-backed Vivint Solar files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP-backed solar-energy provider Vivint Solar Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company listed Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith and Credit Suisse as the lead underwriters to the offering. (bit.ly/VPQRvw)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

