BRIEF-Vivus co-enters into a manufacturing, supply agreement with Sanofi Winthrop
November 21, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Vivus co-enters into a manufacturing, supply agreement with Sanofi Winthrop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - VIVUS Inc : * On November 18, 2013, co entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement

with Sanofi winthrop, a unit of Sanofi * Says Sanofi winthrop will manufacture and supply tablets for vivus’ drug

avanafil on an exclusive basis in United States, under deal * Says beginning in 2015, Vivus must purchase a minimum quantity of tablets

each year for its drug avanafil from Sanofi winthrop * Deal has initial term commencing on September 1, 2013 and continuing for a

period of five years after date of first commercial sale * Says agreement will auto-renew for additional two year periods unless either

party makes a timely election not to renew * Sanofi winthrop to make and supply tablets for avanafil on a semi-exclusive

basis in Europe, Latin America, other territories * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

