FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Vivus weight-management drug Qsymia
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Vivus weight-management drug Qsymia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. drugs regulators approved Vivus Inc’s obesity drug on Tuesday, marking the second new diet pill approved in the last month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the pill, to be sold under the brand name Qsymia, after delaying the decision by three months to review the company’s risk management plan.

Although it came within weeks of the FDA’s approval of Arena Pharmaceuticals’ weight-buster Belviq last month, the approvals follow a 13-year dry spell for drugs for long-term weight loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.