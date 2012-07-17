UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Vivus weight-management drug Qsymia

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. drugs regulators approved Vivus Inc’s obesity drug on Tuesday, marking the second new diet pill approved in the last month.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the pill, to be sold under the brand name Qsymia, after delaying the decision by three months to review the company’s risk management plan.

Although it came within weeks of the FDA’s approval of Arena Pharmaceuticals’ weight-buster Belviq last month, the approvals follow a 13-year dry spell for drugs for long-term weight loss.