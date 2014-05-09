FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivus's diet pill faces generic threat from Actavis
May 9, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Vivus's diet pill faces generic threat from Actavis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc said on Friday drugmaker Actavis Plc plans to market a generic version of Vivus’s obesity drug Qsymia that was approved in July 2012.

Actavis had filed a U.S. marketing application for its generic version of the diet pill, according to a notice sent by the generic drugmaker on May 7, Vivus said.

Vivus said it intended to enforce its intellectual property rights.

Qsymia, one of the first obesity drugs to receive U.S. approval after a dry spell of 13 years, has disappointed investors with poor physician adoption and low sales. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

