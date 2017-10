WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Friday approved Vivus Inc.’s avanafil treatment for erectile dysfunction, giving the small company, which has struggled to bring a weight loss drug to market, a potentially lucrative commercial product.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the pill, which will compete with Pfizer’s Inc’s Viagra and other ED drugs, will be sold under the brand name Stendra.

Vivus shares were up 4.5 percent to $25.53 on Nasdaq.