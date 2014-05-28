FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivus shareholder Aspen plans to buy company for $640 mln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 28, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Vivus shareholder Aspen plans to buy company for $640 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Aspen Investment Fund, a shareholder of obesity drug maker Vivus Inc, said it was planning to offer to buy the company for $640 million.

Aspen, which reported a 9.65 percent stake in Vivus on Wednesday, said it expects to submit its offer to the company by June 13.

Vivus shares were up 6 percent at $4.95 in morning trading.

The company, which was embroiled in a long-drawn proxy war with another shareholder First Manhattan Co last year, has disappointed investors with weak sales of its diet pill Qsymia that was once touted as a potential blockbuster. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.