Vivus reports weak sales of diet pill Qsymia

May 8 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales of its diet drug Qsymia amid difficulties over reimbursement for obesity treatments and a restricted sales channel.

Net product revenue, reflecting sales of Qsymia, rose to $4.1 million in the first quarter from $2 million in the preceding quarter. The drug was launched late last year.

The company’s net loss widened to $53.6 million, or 53 cents per share, from $18.8 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a loss of 51 cents per share on revenue of $5.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Qsymia was the first weight-loss pill to be launched in the United States in 13 years.