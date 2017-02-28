Citigroup sees 10 pct-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE Feb 28 Beverage maker Viz Branz has started pre-marketing its Singapore initial public offering of up to S$300 million ($211 million), IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the transaction.
Pre-marketing will end on March 9 and books will open in mid-March, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. It said Credit Suisse and Maybank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
Executives at Viz Branz, which was delisted in 2013, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The outlook for listings on the Singapore Exchange Ltd has improved this year, with the city-state set to be 2017's hottest spot for IPOs in Southeast Asia. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a plan by Republican lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare statute that faces obstacles to becoming law from across the U.S. political spectrum.
* Says to carry out capital increase via issue of up to 7.2 million new shares, corresponding to 9.99 percent of its share capital