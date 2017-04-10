FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LeEco, Vizio abandon $2 billion deal over regulatory concerns
April 10, 2017 / 11:43 PM / 4 months ago

LeEco, Vizio abandon $2 billion deal over regulatory concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - China's Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."

LeEco and Vizio, however, have struck a new collaboration agreement that includes bringing Vizio products to the Chinese market, according to a brief emailed statement from the Chinese company.

The statement did not elaborate on the regulatory hurdles that prevented the deal from going ahead.

The deal to buy Irvine, California-based Vizio was announced in July. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell; Editing by Sandra Maler)

