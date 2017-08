July 26 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile phone maker Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco, said it would buy U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc for $2 billion.

Vizio's hardware and software units will be operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of LeEco, while its data business will be spun out as a separate, privately owned company, LeEco said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)