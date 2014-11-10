FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Capital to pay NOK 37 in cash per VIZRT Ltd. share
November 10, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Capital to pay NOK 37 in cash per VIZRT Ltd. share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Vizrt Ltd

* Says cash consideration of 37 Norwegian crowns (about $5.4) will be paid per Vizrt share, valuing total share capital of Vizrt at about 2.5 billion crowns (about $374 million)

* Says Nordic Capital offer represents a premium of about 32 pct to latest traded share price and a premium of about 35 pct to six month volume weighted average share price of Vizrt

* Says completion of transaction is expected to take place on or around Jan. 31, 2015

* Shareholders holding shares representing 51.5 pct of Vizrt’s shares have undertaken, subject to certain conditions, to vote in favour of the transaction

* Says board of directors of Vizrt has unanimously decided to recommend to its shareholders to vote in favour of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

