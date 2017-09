Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vizrt Ltd :

* Says announced deal worth $270,000 for implementation of broadcast graphics products with a production company in Oceania

* Says customer provides production services for sports to broadcasters across region

* Says deal includes several Viz Trios, Vizrt's character generator (CG) Source text: bit.ly/1ETStK0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)