EMC not considering sale of VMware stake -source
September 11, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

EMC not considering sale of VMware stake -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - EMC Corp is not considering selling its stake in VMware Inc, a source familiar with EMC’s thinking told Reuters on Thursday.

The source declined to be named because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Earlier on Thursday the New York Post reported that EMC had decided to explore selling its stake in VMware, giving into pressure from Paul Singer-run activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

