VMware posts 44 pct rise in 1st-qtr profit

June 1 (Reuters) - VMware Inc reported a 44.1 pct rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, fueled by strong demand for its virtualization software used by companies to boost cloud computing efficiency.

VMware's net income rose to $232 million, or 56 cents per share in the first quarter ended May 5, from $161 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

VMware, which is majority-owned by Dell Technologies Inc , said revenue climbed 9.3 percent to $1.74 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)