FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VMware first quarter beats estimates
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 18, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

VMware first quarter beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Software maker VMware Inc reported first quarter r evenue and earnings that beat estimates as it benefited from continued demand for virtual servers and cloud computing technologies.

A division of storage giant EMC Corp, VMware said on Wednesday that quarterly revenue was $1.06 billion and profit, excluding items, wa s $287 million, or 66 cents per share. Analysts had on average forecast $1 .03 billion in revenue and earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Nicola Leske)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.