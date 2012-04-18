VMware first quarter beats estimates

April 18 (Reuters) - Software maker VMware Inc reported first quarter r evenue and earnings that beat estimates as it benefited from continued demand for virtual servers and cloud computing technologies.

A division of storage giant EMC Corp, VMware said on Wednesday that quarterly revenue was $1.06 billion and profit, excluding items, wa s $287 million, or 66 cents per share. Analysts had on average forecast $1 .03 billion in revenue and earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Nicola Leske)