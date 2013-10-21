VMware profit rises on higher licensing revenue

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Cloud software maker VMware Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as licensing revenue rose 15 percent.

The company’s shares were up 5 percent in extended trading.

VMware, controlled by data storage equipment maker EMC Corp , said net income rose to $261 million, or 60 cents per share, for the third quarter, from $157 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 14 percent to $1.29 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $1.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.