VMware revenue rises 14 pct on higher cloud software demand
April 22, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

VMware revenue rises 14 pct on higher cloud software demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported a 14 percent rise in first-quarter revenue as more customers opted for its cloud infrastructure offering and big business clients renewed their software licenses.

The company’s net income rose to $199 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $173 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.36 billion, from 1.19 billion a year earlier.

Virtualization software allows the creation of a virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an operating system, helping the company’s clients use server and storage space more efficiently and reduce IT costs. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
