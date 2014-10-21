FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VMware 3rd-qtr adjusted profit beats estimates
October 21, 2014

VMware 3rd-qtr adjusted profit beats estimates

Oct 21 (Reuters) - VMware Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit for the third quarter, helped by higher demand for its software that lets computers to run multiple operating systems on the same machine.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share, above the analysts’ average estimate of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 18 percent to $1.52 billion, above the average estimate of $1.50 billion.

Net income fell to $194 million, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $261 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

