VMware quarterly revenue beats estimates

Oct 20 (Reuters) - VMware Inc reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ estimates as demand rose for its virtualization software that helps cut the cost of moving data to the cloud.

Revenue rose to $1.67 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.52 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VMware’s numbers on Tuesday were in line with the preliminary estimates made public on Oct. 12.

The company also said it will jointly own cloud storage company Virtustream with EMC Corp.