CORRECTED-VMware 2nd-qtr revenue rises 17 pct

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say revenue rose 17 pct, not 17.7)

July 22 (Reuters) - Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by robust demand for its cloud infrastructure.

Net income fell to $167 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $245 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.46 billion from $1.24 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)