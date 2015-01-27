FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

VMware 4th-qtr revenue rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Virtualization software maker VMware Inc reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on strong demand for its products that help cut the cost of moving data to the cloud.

Virtualization software allows the creation of a virtual machine that acts like a real computer with an operating system, helping clients use server and storage space more efficiently.

Revenue rose to $1.70 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.48 billion a year earlier, as income from both licenses and services rose.

The company also announced an additional $1 billion in share repurchases.

But net income fell to $326 million, or 75 cents per share, from $335 million, or 77 cents per share. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
