New Issue-Vnesheconombank sells $1 bln notes
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Vnesheconombank sells $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Vnesheconombank on Tuesday
sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VNESHECONOMBANK

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.025 PCT   MATURITY    07/05/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/05/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 6.025 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/05/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 440 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
