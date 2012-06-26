New Issue-Vnesheconombank sells $1 bln notes

June 26 (Reuters) - Vnesheconombank on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VNESHECONOMBANK AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.025 PCT MATURITY 07/05/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/05/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 6.025 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/05/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 440 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A