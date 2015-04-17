Leipzig utility, Macquarie seeking to buy VNG -sources

* City utility seeks to control big local gas firm

* Question mark over Gazprom stake

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Leipzig’s local utility’s holding company, LVV, and Australian finance investor Macquarie are seeking to buy a majority stake in eastern German gas transmission company VNG AG, sources close to the negotiations said on Friday.

This is the latest development in a tug-of-war over complicated ownership in the company, which had sales of 7.7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) and a net profit of 224 million euros in 2014, placing it among the biggest in eastern Germany.

An LVV spokesman confirmed the firm had been in talks with EWE, a northwest German utility that currently holds 63.69 percent of VNG shares, for several months after Wirtschaftswoche magazine named LVV and Macquarie as front runners.

The spokesman said talks were underway with a financial investor about financing the transaction but declined to name it. He added a decision would be sought by the summer, hinging on the price.

A spokeswoman for a PR company representing Macquarie in Germany declined to comment.

LVV individually owns 7.5 percent of VNG shares but together with a group of eastern German municipalities has 25.8 percent.

Sources last month said the deal could be worth 1.3 billion euros for EWE.

EWE has kept its options regarding its VNG shareholding open, be it amassing more from current owners, or selling parts, or the entire package, at advantageous prices.

On Wednesday it said it will acquire more shares from Russia’s Gazprom so as to raise the overall size of its package to 74.2 percent.

The Wirtschaftswoche report said that Gazprom no longer wanted to part with its 10.5 percent stake, which it had said last week, but EWE said it had not heard otherwise.

“We continue to assume that our purchase of the VNG shares arranged with Gazprom remains valid,” a spokesman said.

Gazprom Germania, the Russian group’s German subsidiary, did not immediately respond to enquiries.

Gazprom last week said a sale would be in line with its latest strategy to scale back its operations in Europe and after its German partner Wintershall also sold its 15.8 percent stake in VNG.

VNG represents the gas transport and distribution operations of former Communist East Germany, with links to Gazprom but now also has a portfolio in the North Sea.

Gas grids have been prime targets for infrastructure investors who are looking to buy into safer assets due to turbulent stock markets and low interest rates. ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Evans)