VNG to sell gas transmission system operator Ontras -sources

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - German gas firm VNG is planning to sell its gas transmission system operator Ontras, two people familiar with the matter said, aiming to cash in on lucrative infrastructure divestments in Europe.

Ontras operates more than 7,200 kilometres (4,474 miles) of high pressure pipelines. One of the sources said the asset could fetch between 800 million euros and 1 billion euros ($1.0-1.3 billion).

VNG has mandated Barclays to run the sale, the sources said. VNG had no immediate comment, while Barclays declined to comment.

The sale is likely to attract infrastructure investors looking to buy into safer assets that yield guaranteed returns, such as power and gas grids.

Prime targets include large high-voltage power and gas grids - so called transmission system operators (TSOs) - which transport power or gas over long distances and offer returns on equity guaranteed by the state.

Europe’s biggest economy has already been a magnet for infrastructure investors in recent years, attracting the likes of Australia’s Macquarie, Europe’s top insurer Allianz and the world’s largest reinsurer Munich Re .

The sources said these companies are also expected to show interest in Ontras.