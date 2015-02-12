Vocera must face shareholder lawsuit over Obamacare silence

(Reuters) - A federal judge rejected Vocera Communications Inc’s bid to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of concealing how much Obamacare in 2010 and mandated federal budgets in 2011 were hurting sales of its wireless devices to hospitals.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco let shareholders pursue their main fraud claims, as well as one claim against JPMorgan Chase & Co, which helped arrange Vocera’s initial public offering. He dismissed the other claims, but said the plaintiffs may amend their lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1CjKtO6