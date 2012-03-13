FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vocera Communications sees IPO at $12-$14/share
March 13, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Vocera Communications sees IPO at $12-$14/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees IPO of 5.8 mln shares

* Adds Wells Fargo, Leerink Swann to list of underwriters

* Removes Morgan Keegan from the list

March 13 (Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc expects to price its initial public offering of 5.8 million shares at between $12 and $14 apiece.

In August, the healthcare communications provider had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $80 million in the IPO.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Vocera said it added Wells Fargo Securities and Leerink Swann to the list of underwriters for the offering.

Morgan Keegan, one of the five underwriters named in the initial filing, was dropped from the list.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Piper Jaffray are acting as joint book-running managers of the IPO and as representatives of the underwriters.

The San Jose, California-based company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VCRA.”

