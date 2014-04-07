FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vocus to be taken private in $446.5 mln deal
April 7, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Vocus to be taken private in $446.5 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud-based marketing and public relations software, said it would be bought by private equity firm GTCR Valor Merger Sub Inc for about $446.5 million.

GTCR will offer $18 per Vocus share, representing a premium of 48 percent to Vocus’s closing share price on Friday.

GTCR will also buy Vocus’s Series A convertible preferred stock for $77.3 million.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2014.

Shares of Beltsville, Maryland-based Vocus closed at $12.18 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

